According to NSI data: GDP grows by 2.8% in the second quarter of the year

Gross domestic product (GDP) grows by 2.8% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Compared to the first three months of the year, GDP grows by 0.7%, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), cited by news.bg.

In the second quarter of 2026, the produced GDP amounted to 30,292.5 million euros at current prices according to preliminary data. Per capita, 4,729.3 euros of the value volume of the indicator fall. At an average exchange rate of 0.860625 euros per 1 US dollar for the quarter, GDP amounts to 35,198.2 million dollars and, respectively, 5,495.2 dollars per capita.

The gross value added (GVA) created by the sectors of the national economy in the second quarter of 2026 amounts to 26,318.9 million euros at current prices.

The relative share of the agricultural sector in the added value of the economy is 2.4%, which indicates a decrease of 0.6 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2025.

The industrial sector increases its relative share in the added value of the economy by 0.1 percentage points, to 25.2%.

The relative share of the added value generated by activities in the service sector is 72.4%, increasing in the second quarter of 2026 by 0.5 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2025.

In the second quarter of the year, 79.0% of GDP was spent on final consumption. Investments formed 23.0% of GDP. The foreign trade balance of goods and services was negative.

GDP and GVA growth rate according to seasonally adjusted data

Quarterly changes

In the second quarter of 2026, GDP increased by 0.7% compared to the previous quarter according to preliminary and seasonally adjusted data. Gross value added in the economy increased by 0.6% on a quarterly basis.

Seasonally adjusted data for the second quarter of 2026 show an increase in final consumption by 0.9% compared to the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, exports of goods and services increased by 5.2%, and imports of goods and services decreased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Annual changes

In the second quarter of 2026, compared to the second quarter of 2025, GDP increased by 2.8%, and GVA - by 2.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data.

GVA growth is determined by the increase in the following economic activities: "Financial and insurance activities" - by 4.8%, "Real estate operations" - by 4.5%, "Construction" - by 4.0%, "Agriculture, forestry and fishing" - by 3.8%, "Professional activities and scientific research; administrative and support activities" - by 3.3%, "Creation and dissemination of information and creative products; telecommunications" - by 3.1%, "Public administration; education; human health and social work" - by 2.9%, "Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport, storage and post; hotels and restaurants" - by 2.9%, "Culture, sports and entertainment; other activities; activities of households as employers; undifferentiated activities of households in the production of goods and services for own consumption; activities of extraterritorial organizations and services" - by 0.9%.

A decrease was registered in: "Extractive industry; manufacturing; production and distribution of electricity and heat and gaseous fuels; water supply; sewerage services, waste management and recovery" - by 3.2%.

In terms of the components of final use, the registered economic growth was influenced by gross capital formation with an increase of 11.4% and final consumption with an increase of 6.2%. In the second quarter of 2026, compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase was recorded in the export of goods and services - by 0.2%, the import of goods and services also increased by 8.5%.

Labor productivity, employed persons and hours worked - second quarter of 2026 - preliminary data

In the second quarter of 2026, the gross domestic product (GDP) per employee increased in real terms by 3.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The number of employed persons in the economy is 3,661.8 thousand, and the total number of hours worked is 1,428.3 million. The structure of employment by economic sector in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the corresponding quarter of 2025 shows an increase in the relative share in the services sector and a decrease in the relative share in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Each employed person accounts for 8,272.6 euros of the current volume of gross domestic product, with each employed person creating an average of 21.2 euros of GDP per hour worked.

The average gross value added (GVA) per employee increases by 0.3% compared to the second quarter of 2025, and the GVA per man-hour worked increases in real terms by 0.5%.

According to preliminary data, in the second quarter of 2026, the level of labor productivity in the services sector is 7,298.4 euros GVA per employee and 18.5 euros per man-hour worked. In the industrial sector, each employee produces an average of 7,898.2 euros GVA, and an average of 19.4 euros of the current volume of the indicator are created for one man-hour worked. Labor productivity is lowest in the agricultural sector - 1,305.8 euros GVA per employee and 3.9 euros per man-hour worked.