Drone found in the sea near Cape Kaliakra

The Navy conducted a reconnaissance and transportation operation of an unmanned aerial vehicle found in the waters of the Black Sea near Cape Kaliakra. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, quoted by Nova TV.

A specialized team from the Naval Base - Varna was activated in the late afternoon of September 6 after a signal and request for assistance from the Ministry of Interior.

The drone was spotted in the water about 650 meters northeast of Cape Kaliakra. The military conducted reconnaissance and inspection of the device, after which it was established that it did not pose a danger.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was removed and transported to the area of the naval base. The operation was carried out following an order from the Chief of Defense and by order of the Commander of the Navy.