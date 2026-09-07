Hristo Gadzhev: People are wondering if Gyurov and Kandev are celebrating their honeymoon or campaigning

I don't know how they present Gyurov as a right-wing candidate. He is not and has nothing to do with the right! This is what GERB MP Hristo Gadzhev wrote on his Facebook page, quoted by "Focus". Here is more from his publication:

Right-wing people respect and protect the values and traditions of their society. They are the foundation of the right - God, Motherland, Family. That is why right-wing people are called conservatives. Gyurov is a product of that group of people who misunderstood civilization in Bulgaria, for whom ultraliberalism is right-wing (and conservative was communism), but it is not. You are simply left-liberals and your model has nothing to do with the right.

And Gyurov's campaign will win a Golden Raspberry for incompetence. People wonder if these two are celebrating their honeymoon or running a campaign.

The reason for his comment was the announced candidacies of former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and former Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev for president and vice president. After announcing their participation in the vote on October 25, the two began an active campaign on social networks with videos and photos.

Gyurov's main competitor is expected to be a possible presidential candidate nominated by GERB as a center-right party. However, there are divergent positions in the party on the issue - some members insist that GERB nominate its own candidate, while others are against it. Yesterday, GERB leader Boyko Borisov said he does not support the idea of the party having a candidacy, but the final decision will be made by December 8.