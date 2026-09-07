Ninova jumped on Anton Kutev: I spit on the memory of thousands of brave Bulgarian heroes

I waited for Unification Day to pass so as not to pollute the holiday with the disgusting words of a prominent progressive. On the eve of September 6, he said "courage is a manifestation of stupidity". I spit on the memory of thousands of brave Bulgarian heroes. Are they fools, Anton, that they shed their blood so that dozens of breadwinners today can experience themselves as great politicians and thinkers. All the great dates in Bulgarian history were created by brave people. The entire human civilization is driven forward by brave men, not by cowards. But today's ruling mice do not want us to be brave people with brave thoughts and brave dreams. They want us to be obedient. They want us to be pawns.

This was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Rebellious Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova. Here are more of her words:

They want us to be silent and tolerate them. They want us to give them the floor when they decide. They want us to be unnecessary. To walk past them with our heads bowed. It won't work. We will be rebellious before the dictates. We will be a strong voice for justice. From Roman times to this day: Fortuna favet fortibus (fate favors the brave). We will be brave to the end. For you, foolishness. For us, honor.