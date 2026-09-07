A landfill is burning near the "Filipovtsi" neighborhood in Sofia. There is smoke in a large part of Sofia

A landfill is burning near the "Filipovtsi" neighborhood, the mayor of the "Lyulin" district of Sofia, Georgi Todorov, announced on Facebook, quoted by BTA. He informed that fire and police teams are on site.

There is smoke in the "Lyulin" district and in a large part of Sofia. We recommend that citizens not go outside and close the windows and doors of their homes tightly, the district mayor also informed. Todorov draws attention to the fact that the smoke can be dangerous for children and people with chronic diseases. He announced that he is in contact with the regional governor of Sofia to coordinate the actions.

The General Directorate of Fire Safety and Population Protection (GDPBZN) told BTA that an unregulated landfill had caught fire. The signal was received at 3:00 am. The fire has currently been localized, the GDPBZN said. Three teams of firefighters are on site.