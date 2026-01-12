Over 15% more expensive than average housing in Sofia in 2025

On average, housing in Sofia has increased in price by 17% for the period January 2025-January 2026. The rate of price increase for two-bedroom apartments is more noticeable than that of three-bedroom apartments, according to data from the largest real estate website in our country imot.bg. This is largely understandable, considering the fact that the demand for the former is greater, analysts comment. And the interest is greater from those looking for a first home, and from those whose goal is to invest in a property and rent it out.

A more noticeable increase in housing prices is observed in neighborhoods increasingly distant from the center of the capital. Between 28% and 30% is the average increase in areas such as Benkovski, Krasna Polyana 2, Nadezhda 3 and Knyazhevo, which are traditionally considered cheaper. Similar dynamics are also observed in Vitosha, Poligona, Malinova Dolina, Mladost 3, Poduyane and Lagera - neighborhoods that have witnessed strong construction in recent years.

The increase in prices in these areas is “melting” quite a difference in price between the cheaper and more expensive neighborhoods of Sofia, experts comment.

Regarding the most luxurious neighborhoods of the capital, the average prices per square meter there are between 3900 EUR and 5500 EUR and practically remain unattainable for the average Bulgarian. These include neighborhoods such as the center, Doktorski Pametnik, Izgrev, Yavorov, Ivan Vazov and Iztok. The average price increase here is between 11% and 18%, with the exception of Yavorov, where the increase is 24%. The price increase here is mainly driven by the limited supply.

More affordable neighborhoods in Sofia are those located in the western and northeastern parts of the city. Lyulin, Obelya, Ovcha Kupel 2 and Benkovski continue to offer the lowest asking prices, although it is there that a significant price increase has been concentrated in the last year. Thus, the budget segments are actually losing some of their advantage and are gradually approaching the average levels for the capital.

A minimum annual increase of less than 10% is observed in Gorna Banya, Reduta, Strelbishte and Hipodruma. This shows that in some metropolitan areas a “ceiling” of prices has been reached, experts add.

What is observed is that in some neighborhoods the rate of price increase of 3-room apartments is outpacing that of 2-room apartments. This is largely due to the growth in demand for larger apartments. In neighborhoods with a metro, universities and a strong rental market, the opposite trend is observed – there, the price increase for 2-room properties is stronger than for 3-room ones.

The data also shows that there is a stronger segmentation in the market. The increase in prices is uneven and quite different from the logic that was followed 10 years ago. If then the demand was focused on the center and southern districts of the capital, today buyers are heading to more distant districts, where there is a metro, good infrastructure and a greater chance that the purchased home will be rented out at a higher price.

Today, segmentation is no longer so much on a geographical basis – center vs. more remote neighborhoods, and better vs. worse environment, liquid vs. illiquid product, for own use or for rental purposes.

Housing prices in Sofia by neighborhoods

January 2025 - January 2026 (in EUR/sq m)

Източник: imot.bg

Подробна статистика за средните цени на имоти в България по градове и квартали може да видите в imot.bg