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Over 15% more expensive than average housing in Sofia in 2025

Over 15% more expensive than average housing in Sofia in 2025

Market segmentation is radically different from what it was 10 years ago

Jan 12, 2026 16:57 3 529

Over 15% more expensive than average housing in Sofia in 2025 - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

On average, housing in Sofia has increased in price by 17% for the period January 2025-January 2026. The rate of price increase for two-bedroom apartments is more noticeable than that of three-bedroom apartments, according to data from the largest real estate website in our country imot.bg. This is largely understandable, considering the fact that the demand for the former is greater, analysts comment. And the interest is greater from those looking for a first home, and from those whose goal is to invest in a property and rent it out.

A more noticeable increase in housing prices is observed in neighborhoods increasingly distant from the center of the capital. Between 28% and 30% is the average increase in areas such as Benkovski, Krasna Polyana 2, Nadezhda 3 and Knyazhevo, which are traditionally considered cheaper. Similar dynamics are also observed in Vitosha, Poligona, Malinova Dolina, Mladost 3, Poduyane and Lagera - neighborhoods that have witnessed strong construction in recent years.

The increase in prices in these areas is “melting” quite a difference in price between the cheaper and more expensive neighborhoods of Sofia, experts comment.

Regarding the most luxurious neighborhoods of the capital, the average prices per square meter there are between 3900 EUR and 5500 EUR and practically remain unattainable for the average Bulgarian. These include neighborhoods such as the center, Doktorski Pametnik, Izgrev, Yavorov, Ivan Vazov and Iztok. The average price increase here is between 11% and 18%, with the exception of Yavorov, where the increase is 24%. The price increase here is mainly driven by the limited supply.

More affordable neighborhoods in Sofia are those located in the western and northeastern parts of the city. Lyulin, Obelya, Ovcha Kupel 2 and Benkovski continue to offer the lowest asking prices, although it is there that a significant price increase has been concentrated in the last year. Thus, the budget segments are actually losing some of their advantage and are gradually approaching the average levels for the capital.

A minimum annual increase of less than 10% is observed in Gorna Banya, Reduta, Strelbishte and Hipodruma. This shows that in some metropolitan areas a “ceiling” of prices has been reached, experts add.

What is observed is that in some neighborhoods the rate of price increase of 3-room apartments is outpacing that of 2-room apartments. This is largely due to the growth in demand for larger apartments. In neighborhoods with a metro, universities and a strong rental market, the opposite trend is observed – there, the price increase for 2-room properties is stronger than for 3-room ones.

The data also shows that there is a stronger segmentation in the market. The increase in prices is uneven and quite different from the logic that was followed 10 years ago. If then the demand was focused on the center and southern districts of the capital, today buyers are heading to more distant districts, where there is a metro, good infrastructure and a greater chance that the purchased home will be rented out at a higher price.

Today, segmentation is no longer so much on a geographical basis – center vs. more remote neighborhoods, and better vs. worse environment, liquid vs. illiquid product, for own use or for rental purposes.

Housing prices in Sofia by neighborhoods
January 2025 - January 2026 (in EUR/sq m)

2-bedroom 3-bedroom general
quarter January 25 January 26 mod. % January 25 January 26 mod. % January 25 January 26 mod. %
7th 11th kilometer 2,042 2 048 - 2 007 2 205 9 2 007 2 205 9
Банишора 2 304 2 505 8 2 029 2 373 16 2 164 2 483 14
Белите брези 2 677 3 377 26 2 521 3 005 19 2 338 3 005 28
Бенковски 2 177 2 654 21 1 577 1 987 25 1 585 2 073 30
Борово 2 643 3 006 13 2 927 2 974 1 2 616 2 948 12
Бояна 2 262 2 752 21 2 376 2 708 13 2 341 2 707 15
Бъкстон 2 149 2 756 28 2 231 2 530 13 2 197 2 562 16
Витоша 2 135 2 736 28 2 110 2 718 28 2 104 2 714 28
Гео Милев 2 976 3 481 16 2 783 3 447 23 2 800 3 390 21
Горна баня 1 944 2 225 14 2 069 2 233 7 2 069 2 225 7
Гоце Делчев 2 850 3 195 12 2 554 3 006 17 2 566 3 035 18
Дианабад 2 687 3 339 24 2 377 3 097 30 2 477 3 149 27
Докторски паметник 4 426 5 275 19 5 305 4 502 -16 4 871 5 476 12
Драгалевци 2 218 2 765 24 2 382 2 695 13 2 385 2 774 16
Дружба 2 139 2 408 12 1 935 2 214 14 2 076 2 343 12
Дървеница 2 038 2 505 22 2 302 2 473 7 2 203 2 505 13
Западен парк 2 338 2 775 18 2 226 2 474 11 2 338 2 759 18
Зона Б-18 2 406 2 894 20 2 216 2 630 18 2 225 2 642 18
Зона Б-19 2 357 2 161 -9 2 182 2 024 -8 2 223 2 032 -9
Иван Вазов 4 093 4 210 2 3 707 4 318 16 3 787 4 210 11
Изгрев 3 777 4 939 30 3 994 4 294 7 4 179 4 828 15
Изток 3 213 3 827 19 3 170 4 108 29 3 206 3 894 21
Княжево 1 977 2 331 17 1 750 2 300 31 1 777 2 300 29
Красно село 2 064 2 755 33 2 189 2 714 23 2 154 2 692 24
Кръстова вада 2 437 3 126 28 2 398 3 006 25 2 420 3 031 25
Лагера 2 187 2 982 36 2 316 2 843 22 2 219 2 816 26
Лозенец 3 289 3 827 16 3 382 3 968 17 3 399 3 845 13
Люлин 1 837 2 041 11 1 658 1 890 13 1 765 1 982 12
Малинова долина 1 794 2 307 28 1 765 2 211 25 1 777 2 254 26
Манастирски ливади 2 325 2 960 27 2 377 2 694 13 2 286 2 740 19
Медицинска академия 3 340 3 642 9 3 183 3 958 24 3 014 3 707 22
Младост 2 249 2 707 20 2 193 2 619 19 2 201 2 586 17
Мусагеница 2 537 3 340 31 2 313 2 878 24 2 490 2 896 16
Надежда 1 941 2 334 20 1 774 2 190 23 1 911 2 291 19
Оборище 3 131 4 066 29 2 908 3 556 22 3 010 3 733 24
Овча купел 1 756 2 202 25 1 704 2 082 22 1 719 2 104 22
Павлово 2 199 2 371 7 2 141 2 589 20 2 219 2 550 14
Подуяне 2 000 2 562 28 1 965 2 509 27 1 988 2 509 26
Полигона 2 211 2 847 28 2 003 2 603 29 2 180 2 781 27
Редута 2 775 3 036 9 2 603 2 801 7 2 672 2 816 5
Света Троица 2 250 2 529 12 2 175 2 455 12 2 246 2 561 14
Свобода 1 953 2 167 10 1 841 2 248 22 1 953 2 206 12
Сердика 2 316 2 395 3 2 206 2 234 1 2 214 2 276 2
Симеоново 2 266 2 615 15 2 341 2 685 14 2 298 2 651 15
Слатина 2 275 2 449 7 1 964 2 505 27 2 121 2 505 18
Стрелбище 2 877 2 891 - 2 869 2 958 3 2 857 2 965 3
Студентски град 2 112 2 639 24 1 959 2 344 19 2 059 2 481 20
Сухата река 2 016 2 421 20 1 998 2 475 23 1 998 2 424 21
Хаджи Димитър 2 064 2 491 20 2 088 2 342 12 2 085 2 465 18
Хиподрума 2 710 3 114 14 2 774 3 071 10 2 771 3 041 9
Хладилника 2 743 3 670 33 3 005 3 512 16 2 950 3 512 19
Център 2 692 3 460 28 2 934 3 404 16 2 843 3 376 18
Яворов 3 677 4 834 31 3 730 4 421 18 3 563 4 427 24

Източник: imot.bg

Подробна статистика за средните цени на имоти в България по градове и квартали може да видите в imot.bg


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