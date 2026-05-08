In a world where modern architecture increasingly resembles digital sculpture, few buildings can boast the status of a true revolution. One of them is the Yokohama International Passenger Terminal - a project that, more than two decades after its opening, continues to be defined as a benchmark for parametric architecture.

This week, the British architecture publication Dezeen once again turned its attention to the iconic building, designed by the Foreign Office Architects (FOA) studio. The occasion is new photographs that show how modern the terminal looks even in 2026.

Located at Osanbashi Port in the Japanese city of Yokohama, the terminal was completed in 2002 after an international competition in which hundreds of architectural teams from dozens of countries participated. The project was designed by architects Farshid Mousavi and Alejandro Zaera-Polo, who were at the time the directors of FOA.

The most striking thing about the building is that it hardly resembles a classic terminal. Instead of traditional volumes and clearly defined facades, the architects created a smooth, continuous surface that seems to rise from the pier itself. The roof functions as a public park and panoramic platform, and the interior is organized without the typical columns and hard divisions.

It is this approach that makes the terminal one of the first major manifestations of parametric architecture - a trend in which forms are generated through algorithms, mathematical relationships and digital modeling. According to architectural analyses, the building in Yokohama is among the projects that actually marked the beginning of modern parametricism.

Instead of standard geometry, the terminal uses wavy lines, inclined planes and organic transitions between individual spaces. The result is a structure that simultaneously serves a huge flow of passengers and functions as a public urban space.

The building is approximately 430 meters long and combines steel, wood and glass. It can accommodate several cruise ships at the same time, and its roof is designed as a natural extension of the coastal area.

Architectural circles often define the project as the moment when digital design finally entered real construction. Until the late 1990s, such forms existed mainly as experimental concepts, but Yokohama proved that complex geometry can be built on a real scale and function successfully.

The terminal has won a number of international awards, including RIBA awards and recognition at the Venice Architecture Biennale.

Today, nearly 20 years after its opening, the project remains extremely relevant. The reason is that many of the trends in contemporary architecture – flowing forms, blending of infrastructure and public space, and the use of algorithmic design - are now standard in new global megaprojects.

Yokohama, however, remains one of the buildings that first showed how the future can look both futuristic and organic.

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