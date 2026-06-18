Trump: No basis for lawsuit against construction of the ballroom

US President Donald Trump commented on the lawsuit against the construction of new buildings on the White House grounds, including the ballroom, stating that the plaintiff has no legal basis for filing the complaint.

“The woman suing me has absolutely no basis. This case should never exist and is seriously harmful to our country“, the American leader wrote on Truth Social. He did not provide details about the lawsuit.

Trump also stressed that work on the new ballroom is on schedule and within budget. He noted that the project includes a number of facilities related to national security, including drone infrastructure.

As previously reported, the construction of the ballroom is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2028. The new structure will be able to accommodate up to 650 people.

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