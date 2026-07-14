AI Projects Are Displacing Americans from Their Homes

The expansion of AI infrastructure in the US has sparked a new conflict between the tech sector, energy companies and landowners. Energy giant Georgia Power is planning to build a new power line that will primarily power new data centers, but the project is already causing serious public discontent.

The company estimates that between 70 and 80% of the electricity carried on the new line will be destined for data centers, while the remaining 20-30% will cover the increasing consumption of residential and commercial customers in the state.

Georgia Power explains that the sharp increase in demand is already exceeding the capacity of the existing power grid. That is why the company is pushing for the construction of the new infrastructure, which, however, requires the acquisition of over 300 land properties, including residential plots.

Many of the affected owners claim that they are faced with a difficult choice. According to them, the company has warned that if a voluntary sale is refused, a compulsory expropriation procedure may be initiated.

Among the most vocal critics is Ansley Brown, who states that her family is about to lose a property that has belonged to several generations.

“My mother dreamed of this land becoming a real treasure that would be passed down from generation to generation. And now they are taking it away from us. This is theft“, says Brown.

Georgia Power rejects the accusations and emphasizes that expropriation is used only as a last resort after unsuccessful negotiations with the owners. The company adds that all discussions are conducted in good faith.

Curiously, the company refuses to disclose which AI companies will use the future data centers. The official reason is security concerns.

The case is yet another piece of evidence of the growing tension surrounding the enormous electricity consumption of AI infrastructure. According to forecasts by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption in the US will reach record levels in 2026 and 2027, with one of the main drivers of this growth being precisely the data centers serving AI systems.

And what is the situation in Bulgaria?

Our country is still quite far from such a conflict. Over the past year, the Ministry of Energy has repeatedly stated that Bulgaria wants to position itself as a regional center for gigafactories for artificial intelligence and data centers, using the advantages of stable electricity production, nuclear energy and developed optical infrastructure. Particular attention is paid to the area around the Kozloduy NPP, which is considered a potential location for such large-scale investments.

So far, there have been no publicly announced cases of forced expropriation of properties in our country for the construction of electricity transmission infrastructure designed specifically for AI data centers. However, with increasing investment intentions in the sector, the issue of power system capacity and the need for new network facilities will likely become increasingly relevant in Bulgaria, especially if the country manages to attract large international data center operators.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg