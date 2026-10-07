Italy plans 13 data centers with an investment of 1 billion euros

Core Stack and Green Arrow Capital will invest over 1 billion euros over the next four years to build a network of 13 data centers in Italy. The sites will be medium-sized and will use renewable energy produced on site, the two companies announced.

The project was presented in Rome and will be implemented through a strategic joint venture between Core Stack, a company of the Lazzari Group for digital infrastructure, and Green Arrow Capital.

First two sites are near Cremona and Verona

Two data centers will be developed in the provinces of Cremona and Verona first. They are planned on brownfield sites, with the permitting process at an advanced stage.

The companies expect construction permits to be issued by the end of 2027. The two centers are scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2028.

After the projects in northern and northeastern Italy, attention will turn to the central and southern parts of the country. According to Core Stack, the goal is to locate the centers close to businesses, public institutions and consumers, while also making use of areas in need of redevelopment.

Energy will be produced on site

Each of the 13 centers will be powered by renewable energy generated in the immediate vicinity of the facility. The installation of battery energy storage systems is also being studied in collaboration with the Polytechnic University of Milan.

The development of the sites will rely on an all-Italian supply chain. The model aims to combine digital infrastructure and energy capacity in a single system, instead of building a single large-scale data center.

“We don't want to just build data centers, but to develop a new model of digital infrastructure - distributed, modular and powered by renewable energy”, said Anna Lazzari, President of Core Stack and CEO of the Lazzari Group.

According to the Data Center Observatory of the Polytechnic University of Milan, installed capacity in Italy has grown by 19% in 2025, reaching 609 MW. For the period 2023-2025, investments in the sector were 7.1 billion euros, and the potential volume of projects for 2026-2028 is estimated at 25.4 billion euros.

Sources: reuters.com, ansa.it, lineaedp.it

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