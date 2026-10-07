Turkey proposes 17% cap on Booking commissions

Turkey is preparing new rules for international hotel and apartment booking platforms, including Booking.com and Airbnb. The proposal requires companies to obtain permission from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and appoint a representative in the country.

Platforms will have to verify the license data of accommodation properties and display it in their listings. The total amount of fees and commissions will be limited to 17% of the sales price, and VAT will not be included in this basis.

Disputes will be resolved under Turkish law

The proposal, considered by the Public Works, Zoning, Transport and Tourism Committee, provides for disputes related to licensed activities to be resolved under Turkish law. Turkish courts will have exclusive jurisdiction over these cases.

The changes also affect access to the platforms. Booking.com stopped accepting hotel reservations in Turkey from users located in the country following a 2017 court ruling in a case brought by the Turkish Travel Agencies Association – TÜRSAB. Reservations for Turkish properties made from abroad remain possible.

Consumer organizations and agencies oppose

Mehmet Cem, head of the tourism committee at the Consumer Confederation – TÜKONFED, said that appointing a local representative alone may not guarantee effective protection in the event of cancellations, room condition disputes or disputed deductions.

“Platforms could try to avoid liability by presenting themselves as mere intermediaries,“ Mehmet Cem warned.

TÜRSAB Chairman Firuz Baglıkkaya also opposed the proposal. He said it would allow foreign platforms to operate without a registered company in Turkey and without fulfilling the same obligations as local travel agencies.

Some tourism industry representatives believe that the commission cap could initially lower hotel prices. They also warn that over time, large international platforms may acquire excessive market power.

Source: hurriyetdailynews.com

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