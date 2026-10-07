Julianne Moore showed off her new home in Manhattan (VIDEO)

Julianne Moore lives with her husband, film director Bart Freundlich, in a two-bedroom penthouse in New York City's West Village neighborhood in Manhattan.

“I had noticed this apartment while I was walking around,“ Moore told Architectural Digest. The apartment is located at the top of a 1920s building that was originally built as an apartment hotel. The windows offer views of water towers, decorative brick and ceramic ornamentation, arches, columns and roof gardens.

Eight months of renovation without changing the layout

The renovation took eight months and is Moore's sixth joint project with architectural designer Oliver Freundlich, who is her husband's brother. The main changes were cosmetic. The team didn’t change the layout, but they added more storage, including a pantry off the kitchen and a built-in wardrobe in the bedroom.

“The idea was to make the home functional without losing its charm,” says Freundlich. They also used practical solutions, including blinds made from fabric that had previously served as curtains. The bedroom has enough space for Moore to practice yoga.

The interior combines old and new objects. In the kitchen, there are mid-20th-century French chairs that Moore bought in Paris in 1995 and has been brought to every home she’s lived in since. Vintage Anglepoise lamps stand next to the bed, and the walls of the library are decorated with tortoiseshells.

A smaller home after the kids grew up

The decision to move is related to the family’s changing lifestyle. Moore and Freundlich’s children are grown, and their large house in Montauk has reduced the need for a spacious city property. The couple previously lived in a townhouse with a garden in the West Village.

“Life changes,“ says Moore. The new terraces can’t quite replace the old garden, but the city views soften the transition. The actress describes the penthouse as a place that brings a sense of history.

“I wanted a sense of history, of time, of all the people who lived here before us. We’re just passing through. That’s the magic of New York,“ says Julianne Moore.

Design is particularly important to Moore, who admits that her tastes have changed, but her interest in modernism remains. Her Oscar is also displayed in the library, among books and family mementos. Professionally, the actress stars in Jesse Eisenberg's new film “The Debut“, in which she plays a housewife trying to become a method actress.

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