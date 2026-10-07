Apartments in Vienna reached 6,729 euros per square meter

Apartments in Vienna reached an average asking price of 6,729 EUR/sq m in the first half of 2026. This places the Austrian capital in third place in the country for apartments, after Tyrol and Vorarlberg.

The data is from an analysis by ImmoScout24, which covered 186,494 listings for the first six months of 2025 and 2026. The average asking price for apartments in Austria increased by 5% year-on-year to 6,248 EUR/sq m. 10% more offers for apartments were also published on the platform, while the number of offers for houses remained stable.

„Prices are moving moderately upwards, and supply is also increasing. However, the regional comparison shows significant differences – depending on the location, properties cost twice as much in some regions as in others“, says Josef Obiegbu, Managing Director of ImmoScout24 for Austria.

Tyrol is the most expensive region

Tyrol tops the list with 7,259 EUR/sq m, followed by Vorarlberg with 6,937 EUR/sq m. In Carinthia, the average asking price is 5,322 EUR/sq m. The cheapest region is Burgenland, where the price reaches 3,958 EUR/sq m.

For a standard apartment of 70 sq m, the average asking price in Austria is around 437,000 EUR. In Burgenland, such a home is offered for approximately 277,000 EUR, while in Tyrol the price reaches 508,000 EUR. This is the only province where the average value exceeds half a million euros. In Vienna, the average price for 70 square meters is around 471,000 EUR, and in Vorarlberg - 486,000 EUR.

Houses in Vienna are the second most expensive

For single-family houses, the average asking price in Austria is 4,187 EUR/square meter, which is an increase of 4% compared to the first half of 2025. Tyrol is again in the lead with 8,279 EUR/square meter.

Vienna takes second place with 6,616 EUR/square meter, followed by Salzburg with 6,250 EUR/square meter and Vorarlberg with 5,677 EUR/square meter. The most affordable houses are in Burgenland, where the median asking price is 2,641 EUR/sq m. In Tyrol, a house of 130 sq m is offered for an average of around 1.08 million EUR, while in Vienna a similar property would cost approximately 860,000 EUR.

The values indicated are median asking prices from advertisements, not final transaction prices. They include both existing properties and new construction, which may affect the differences between individual provinces.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg