Growth in foreign interest in purchasing property in Greece

The interest of foreign buyers in the Greek real estate market remains strong, and our southern neighbor continues to climb the ranking of preferred European destinations for investments in housing and vacation properties, writes To Vima.

Data from the Bank of Greece prove the large scale of this trend. In the period between 2019 and 2025, foreign direct investments in real estate in the country reached 12.4 billion euros. For comparison, for the entire period from 2002 to 2018, this type of investment was only 3.38 billion euros.

According to an analysis by Premier Realty, this constant inflow of capital is among the main factors that keep the prices of quality residential properties at high levels. More and more international buyers are looking at Greece not as an opportunity for short-term speculation, but as a market with long-term growth prospects.

Among the factors that attract investors are political stability, quality of life and still competitive prices compared to a number of developed markets in Western Europe.

Athens and Halkidiki among the most sought-after areas

Data from the Spitogatos platform shows that international demand is not concentrated in just one region. Halkidiki is among the most preferred destinations for foreigners looking for housing in Greece. The strong interest is also reflected in prices, which continue to increase in the area on an annual basis.

However, the municipality of Athens continues to attract the greatest interest from foreign buyers. It is followed by the suburbs of Thessaloniki, those of the Greek capital and the Cyclades Islands.

The preferences of local buyers differ to some extent. In the second quarter of 2026, Greek buyers most often searched for homes in the suburbs of Thessaloniki, the southern suburbs of Athens, the central part of the capital, as well as in its northern and western regions.

Luxury properties are becoming a “safe haven“

According to Premier Realty CEO Corina Sayas, the luxury residential segment in Greece is increasingly perceived by international investors as a kind of “safe haven“.

Demand is supported by the combination of a high standard of living, political stability, prospects for appreciation and price levels that are still attractive compared to other established European markets.

The continued inflow of foreign capital shows that the Greek property market is gradually establishing itself as a long-term investment destination, and not just a market for holiday homes.