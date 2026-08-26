Greenfield home purchases slow down

Bulgarian buyers are becoming significantly more demanding when choosing a home and are less and less willing to invest in properties with compromised quality just to protect their savings. At the same time, there is an outflow of some "greenfield" purchases, while banks are starting to slightly adjust property valuations. This is commented on by real estate investor Ivo Dimovski.

According to him, in 2024, many buyers acquired homes mainly as a way to preserve their savings and were willing to accept shortcomings in the quality of the building or the property itself. In 2026, such behavior is already less common.

There is also a change in bank valuations. Their slight adjustment can be defined as a healthy process, since the credit institution's assessment can serve as an additional guide to whether the asking price of a given home corresponds to its value. The claim about a change in bank valuations is Dimovski's expert observation, not official BNB statistics.

Prefab homes may be close to their price ceiling

Prefab apartments remain among the most sought-after due to their relatively more affordable prices. According to Dimovski, however, this segment has probably already reached or is approaching its price ceiling.

The situation is different for homes in gated communities. There, demand remains high, and there are few available apartments for rent, which is why the expert does not believe that this segment has already reached its maximum price levels.

In investment purchases, profitability is becoming increasingly important. According to Dimovski, the average net yield on residential property in Bulgaria is around 3%, while he personally considers an investment below 5% yield to be insufficiently attractive. This is also an expert assessment, not an official average indicator for the entire market.

Investments “on the green“ lose some of their appeal

One of the more significant changes is in the purchase of homes under construction. In recent years, some investors have been buying apartments at an early stage and reselling them before the building is completed.

In the previous three or four years, such transactions have allowed for profits of between 20% and 40%. However, this practice has significantly weakened, as prices are no longer increasing at the same rate, and construction costs are rising.

Buyers are increasingly assessing that the price of a property acquired “on the green“ may not differ enough from that after the project is completed to justify the risk taken. This is cooling speculative demand, but does not mean that purchases under construction are disappearing – in projects of proven companies, they continue to have advantages, including a wider choice of homes.

Prices continue to rise despite more cautious buyers

Official data does not indicate a collapse in the housing market. On the contrary - in the first quarter of 2026, housing prices in Bulgaria were 14.8% higher than a year earlier, according to NSI statistics. Compared to the last quarter of 2025, the increase was 6.2%. In Sofia, the quarterly growth reached 5.8%.

This shows that the more careful behavior of buyers has not yet turned into a general decline in prices. Rather, the market is starting to divide more clearly according to the quality, location and type of property.

Mortgage lending remains strong

There are also no signs of a sharp withdrawal of banks from housing lending. At the end of June 2026, housing loans reached EUR 18.682 billion, increasing by 26.4% on an annual basis, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank.

The cost of mortgage financing also remains relatively low. The average interest rate on new housing loans in June was 2.41%, and the average annual percentage rate of charge - 2.75%. Compared to May, the interest rate even decreased by 0.03 percentage points.

Thus, the picture of the housing market in 2026 is more of a change in behavior than a crisis. Buyers are becoming more selective, quick speculative profits on "greenfield" properties are more difficult to realize, but prices and mortgage lending continue to grow.

The change may prove to be particularly important for sellers and construction entrepreneurs. In an environment where buyers no longer accept every offer just because of the expectation of future price increases, the quality of construction, location, and realistic price are likely to be increasingly important.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg