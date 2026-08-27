Former textile factory to be transformed into new residential district

The German city of Wingen, Baden-Württemberg, has selected investors for the transformation of the former Spinnweberei textile factory site. The project envisages the construction of at least 100 homes, social housing, two retirement homes and a parking lot, with the aim of transforming the abandoned industrial area in the city center into a new multifunctional district.

The decision is an important step for a project whose future was in question just a few months ago due to difficulties in finding investors. In the spring, the municipality announced that it was in talks with several candidates, and in May, the local council gave the green light for the development to proceed.

According to current information, the first phase should include the residential buildings and the garage structure for the new district. The municipality intends to conclude contracts with the selected investors and move the project forward.

From a factory with 400 workers to a new city district

The site has more than a century of industrial history. The beginning was laid in 1894 with the construction of the Rothschild family's mechanical weaving mill. During the development period, the company reached around 400 employees. Production on the site continued until 2017, when Spinnweberei Uhingen ceased operations.

Two years later, the municipality purchased the property with an area of around 1.25 hectares for 2.3 million EUR. The old buildings were subsequently demolished, with the costs of demolition, site contamination studies and the work of architects and geologists amounting to around 591,000 EUR.

The location is particularly valuable for the city – the site is in its central part, right next to the railway station, the Fils River and the cultural and event center.

Housing, business and social infrastructure

The initial concept is broader than just building housing. The Uhingen weiterspinnen project is part of the International Building Exhibition IBA'27 and envisages a mix of different functions - housing, commercial and business areas, restaurants, public spaces, green areas and meeting places.

The concept was also developed with the participation of local residents. In the public consultation held between 2019 and 2021, citizens supported the idea that the former industrial zone should not be turned into a single-type residential complex, but into a district with different functions.

However, market conditions made it difficult to implement. In March 2026, there was still no investor and some local politicians questioned the future of the project. The possibility of using the site for other purposes was even discussed. Just two months later, the situation changed thanks to interest in social housing and the construction of two retirement homes.

At least 100 new homes

The latest decision by the local authorities stipulates that at least 100 homes will be built on the site. The residential buildings and the parking lot serving the future district must be built first.

The project is an example of a trend that is gaining importance in German cities - the use of former industrial sites for housing instead of expanding built-up areas to the periphery.

In the case of Wingen, the advantage is even greater due to its central location and direct rail connection. If the plans are implemented, the terrain, where textile production has been developed for more than a century, will receive a completely new function as a residential and social part of the city center.

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