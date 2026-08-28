13% growth in real estate investments

Global investment activity in the real estate market reached around USD 250 billion in the second quarter of 2026, which represents a growth of 13% on an annual basis, according to the latest data from the consulting company Savills.

In Europe, real estate investments reached EUR 54 billion for the period April-June, or 7.7% more compared to the same quarter of 2025. Investor interest remains focused mainly on segments with sustainable demand and potential for rent growth. The residential and related property sectors accounted for 29% of total investment in Europe in the first half of 2026.

According to Savills, the number of deals that have already been agreed but not yet closed indicates an active market in the second half of the year. The company predicts that global investment activity in real estate could grow by around 16% for the whole of 2026.

The second quarter exceeded expectations, says Rashid Hassan, Managing Director “Global Capital Markets“ at Savills. According to him, investors are increasingly looking for opportunities despite the current uncertainty and trying to value assets against expectations of a better market environment in the future.

The trend is also confirmed by other international analyses. According to JLL, global direct investment in real estate grew by 28% year-on-year in the second quarter, with activity increasing in all major regions. The Americas grew by 26%, Europe, the Middle East and Africa by 27%, and Asia-Pacific by 38%.

JLL reports the strongest progress in commercial real estate, industrial and logistics space, as well as hotels. The office market is also showing signs of recovery, with global leasing in the first half of the year reaching its highest level since the pandemic.

Despite the improvement, investors continue to consider risks related to geopolitical tensions, interest rates and economic uncertainty. According to analysts, this does not block the market, but leads to a more selective approach to assets and a greater importance of sustainable income, location quality and long-term growth prospects.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg