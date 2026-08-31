Baby Boomers Sell Off Vacation Properties

The vacation property market in Germany is starting to feel the effects of one of the biggest demographic changes in the country. Representatives of the baby boomer generation are increasingly selling their second homes, bought decades ago, and their heirs are not always interested in keeping them. The result is increasing supply and pressure on prices in some of the traditional resort areas.

According to an analysis by the German publication Welt, the process is already noticeable even on the island of Sylt, one of the most expensive and prestigious property markets in Germany. Currently, more than 800 vacation properties are on offer there. In other, significantly cheaper tourist areas of the country, offers can be found for under 50,000 euros.

The generation that used to buy is now selling

The reason is not only the prices. Many Germans from the generation born in the 1950s and 1960s bought holiday homes as a place to relax and a long-term investment. As they get older, maintaining a second home, especially if it is located far from their main residence, becomes a more serious commitment.

An additional problem is that their children do not always want to inherit the same lifestyle. The costs of renovation, energy renovation, taxes and ongoing maintenance can make an old holiday home more of a financial commitment than a desired legacy.

Cheap offers have a catch

However, a low price does not always mean a bargain. Many of the properties coming onto the market were built decades ago and are in need of major modernisation. The buyer must calculate not only the sales price but also the future costs of repairs, energy efficiency and maintenance.

Local restrictions on the use of properties as tourist properties also play a role. In a number of popular German resorts, rules on second homes and short-term rentals can limit the possibility of a purchase becoming a profitable investment.

Therefore, the difference between individual properties is becoming increasingly large. A modernised holiday home in a good location can retain a high value, while an old home that requires significant investment can remain without a buyer for a long time.

Buyers are in a stronger position

There are also signs of price pressure on the German islands. An analysis by Von Poll Immobilien for the first quarter of 2026 reports a weakening of prices in some coastal areas. According to the company, the high-end remains relatively stable, while second homes on the islands are more sensitive to market changes.

At the same time, the demand for holiday properties in Germany as a whole has not disappeared. Data cited by German media shows strong interest in holidays in the country, including along the North and Baltic Seas. This supports well-located and quality properties and is another reason not to talk about a general collapse of the market.

Rather, a two-speed market is taking shape. High-quality, modernized homes in popular resorts continue to sell at high prices. Older properties in more remote areas, however, are facing increasing supply, a smaller pool of potential buyers and the need for discounts.

For potential buyers, this creates opportunities that were significantly more limited just a few years ago. But an offer for a holiday home at an unusually low price should be viewed carefully. The condition of the building, the repairs needed, local rental regulations and future resale potential may be more important than the purchase price itself.

Demographic change is yet to have an impact on the German property market. If more and more baby boomers decide to part with their second homes in the coming years, buyers may gain an even stronger position, especially in regions outside the most prestigious tourist centers.

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