Russian woman in Italy charged with €11 million tax evasion

A Russian citizen living in the Italian city of Alasso has been handed over to the prosecutor's office on suspicion of failing to file tax returns and evading taxes of over €11 million. The investigation was completed by the Financial Guard in the province of Savona.

According to Italian authorities, the investigation began after an investigation into luxury property deals in Liguria. A penthouse in Alasso, bought for over €2 million, has come into focus. In 2018, the woman acquired six more apartments in the region, with the total value of her properties in Liguria being around 5 million euros.

According to investigators, she has been living permanently in Italy since 2018, although she was officially registered as a resident of Russia. The conclusion was made after analyzing bank accounts, utility bills and other data related to her residence. “The center of her personal and economic interests was in Alasso“, the Financial Guard states in the information presented on the case.

Income and assets in Russia are being checked

The investigators have also analyzed an investment portfolio in Russia worth around 50 million euros, equivalent to over 4 billion rubles. According to the investigation, between 2019 and 2024, these investments, rentals and other sources generated income of around 7 million euros.

These revenues were not declared in Italy, the Italian authorities claim. In addition, an alleged unpaid tax burden of over 4 million euros on real estate abroad, as well as undeclared financial assets outside the country, was established. Thus, the total amount of alleged tax liabilities exceeds 11 million euros.

The Financial Guard also links the case to changes in tax relations between Italy and Russia. In March 2026, Italy officially notified Moscow of the suspension of key provisions of the bilateral agreement to avoid double taxation. According to the Italian authorities, this has limited the possibility of benefiting from tax breaks or deductions for taxes paid abroad.

The procedure is ongoing

The revenue agency has started a procedure to collect the alleged debts. The case materials have been transferred to the Savona prosecutor's office for alleged failure to file mandatory tax returns.

The woman's name has not been made public. At this stage, she is under investigation, not convicted, and is presumed innocent.

Sources: rainews.it, lastampa.it

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