AI is increasingly entering the real estate business

The changes we are observing in the real estate market in our country do not only affect buyers and investors. The more competitive market is forcing brokers and agencies to change the way they present properties and communicate with clients. This was the conclusion reached by participants in a conference focused on the market, which took place last week.

Among the main recommendations for professionals are building a stronger online presence, improving verbal and non-verbal communication during personal meetings and online presentations, and using AI tools for more effective management and presentation of the business.

The overall picture shows a market that is not necessarily heading towards a decline, but towards greater selectivity. With fewer transactions, buyers have more reason to carefully compare offers, and the quality of the property itself and its surroundings will be increasingly important.

For sellers, investors and construction companies, this means that the period in which almost every well-positioned property easily found a buyer is gradually giving way to a market in which the price must be increasingly convincingly supported by quality.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg