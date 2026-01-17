Counterfeit Euro in Montana as well

The police in Montana are investigating another case of counterfeit euro in the retail network, BNT reported.

Yesterday, the “Countering Economic Crime” sector at the Ministry of Interior’s Regional Office – Montana received a report from a 68-year-old woman that a counterfeit euro banknote with a face value of 100 euros was found in a pharmacy in Montana.

Following the operational-search activities, it was established that the counterfeit money was put into circulation by a 43-year-old woman from Berkovitsa, who the previous day, January 15, was shopping with them at the pharmacy.

The banknote was handed over with a report to the investigators by the manager of the pharmacy. A case has been opened on the basis of data on a crime committed under Art. 244 of the Criminal Code.