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A woman from Lithuania stabbed four people with a knife in a shop in Varna

A woman from Lithuania stabbed four people with a knife in a shop in Varna

The woman entered a grocery store on Podvis Street with a knife and began to attack

Май 4, 2026 16:09 51

A woman from Lithuania stabbed four people with a knife in a shop in Varna - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A 47-year-old woman from Lithuania stabbed four people in Varna. The attacker was detained by the police.

The woman entered a grocery store on “Podvis“ Street with a knife and began to attack.

She injured a total of four people. The extent of the injuries of three of them is currently being clarified, the fourth has been examined and released.

The signal about the attack was received at 13:57.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case. Traffic on “Podvis" Street is difficult due to procedural actions, but a detour route has been provided.

There are uniformed teams on site.


Bulgaria