The case against Stanimir Hasardjiev has been launched

The Sofia District Court has launched the case against the former chairman of the Bulgarian Patients' Organization Stanimir Hasardjiev. The prosecutor's office accuses him of coercion, in which a weapon was used, together with three other people - a Greek model, a former legionnaire and the actor Rosen Belov. The charges against the four are 17, including sexual gratification by force and threat, reports BNT.

Rosen Belov, defendant: "You have enough materials, this is a trial, as much as I will comment, as much as the media's desire to conduct an independent investigation. There is a trial underway, what I say doesn't matter, the court must rule."

Hristo Botev, lawyer for Rosen Belov: "The only victim has not been summoned and therefore the court will now decide whether to proceed with the case, because purely technically, the summonses have not been returned, a procedural problem."