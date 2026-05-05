New attempt to start the case against Vasil Bozhkov for instigating murders and attempted rape

The Sofia City Court has made a new attempt to start the case against Vasil Bozhkov on the charges against him for instigating murders and attempted rape.



At the end of January last year, the trial was terminated due to procedural violations and the case was returned to the prosecutor's office. Before that, there were several unsuccessful attempts to start the trial, BNT indicated.

Vasil Bozhkov is accused of inciting the murders of Yordan Dinev, Manol Velev and Boyka Stoyanova, as well as of attempting to rape Maria Filipova from the time she was head of the Gambling Commission.

There is also a second defendant in the case - Nikolay Stankov, whom the prosecutor's office points to as the physical perpetrator of the murder of Yordan Dinev in 2012.