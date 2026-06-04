Two young Bulgarians from Kardzhali were killed in Istanbul

Two young Bulgarians, aged 19 and 22, from Kardzhali were found dead in an apartment in the Taksim district of Istanbul, reports Demirören Haber Ajansı (DHA), quoted by dariknews.bg.

The case was reported by neighbors who smelled a strong and unusual odor coming from an apartment in the building. Police teams and forensic experts arrived at the scene and found the bodies of the two men.

According to initial information, investigators found signs of violence, with some media publications indicating traces of stab wounds. Turkish authorities are working on several versions of their deaths, including a possible crime.

According to local media, the investigation has progressed rapidly and a suspect has already been detained, who is believed to have been close to the victims.

Turkish media emphasize that there is currently no officially confirmed version of the motive, and all possibilities are being considered - from a personal conflict to criminal activity.

The case is under the supervision of the Istanbul prosecutor's office, and the results of the forensic examination are expected to shed more light on the cause of death.