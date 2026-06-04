The accused in the ATV accident in Sunny Beach requested a lighter measure

The Burgas District Court remanded in custody Nikola Burgazliev - the driver of an electric ATV, who in August last year ran over five pedestrians on a sidewalk in the Sunny Beach resort complex. During today's hearing, which considered his remand measure, the magistrates determined that there were no significant shortcomings in the pre-trial proceedings that would limit his rights.

A month after the incident, 35-year-old Hristina - mother of 4-year-old Martin, who was also seriously injured and fell into a coma - died from her injuries. The child survived, but continues to recover with severe injuries.

The prosecutor's office has filed charges of causing death in a traffic accident, committed with possible intent and after using marijuana.

The defense requested that the case be returned for a new investigation, due to, in their words, significant procedural violations against both parties to the case. And also a lighter measure of non-detention in custody - which the prosecutor's office believes is unfounded.

The defendant Nikola Burgazliev expressed regret and condolences to the relatives of Hristina and Marty. He asked for forgiveness in the courtroom and stated his readiness to work and donate funds to the child's recovery if the measure was changed.

In front of the Burgas Courthouse, relatives of the victims and citizens who insist on a fair trial gathered. Among them is the mother of the deceased Hristina - Zlatka Sokolova, who stated that the family "does not live, but simply exists" after the tragedy.

The lawyer of the relatives, Georgi Radkov, indicated that the maximum penalty will be requested, which by law reaches 20 years or life imprisonment, and according to him, the qualification of the act excludes a reduction of the sentence. According to him, the defense will insist that the court accept the most severe legal assessment of the case.

The defense of the accused will insist on a lighter measure of detention. “We will plead for a lighter measure, by presenting detailed arguments in support of bail or house arrest“, said Burgazliev's lawyer - Galina Koleva.

In front of journalists, the father of the defendant Nikola - Georgi Burgazliev, stated that he expects a fair punishment and that his son did not use drugs. “Only a sick brain can say that he had intent. The drug tests are incorrect. He cannot be innocent in this case, but it is not only his“, Burgazliev said.

The uncle of the injured child - Julian Zdravkov - reported that 4-year-old Martin continues his recovery, but there is a temporary stagnation in progress and his procedures have been extended. According to the family, the child remains in the process of treatment and rehabilitation.

The pre-trial hearing began at 10:00, and the case will continue as usual. There will be no shortened procedure, in which the sentence would be reduced if the child pleaded guilty. Before it, the relatives gathered in a silent protest.