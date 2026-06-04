They are considering the detention order for the student accused of the murder of the girl in Blagoevgrad

The Sofia Court of Appeals is deciding today on the detention order for the 20-year-old student accused of the Blagoevgrad case on May 24.

At that time, a 16-year-old girl died after falling from the fifth floor, and a 17-year-old boy who flew from the same building is in hospital.

Philosophy student Alexander Georgiev is accused of the deliberate murder of the girl. At first instance, the court released him without a detention order. The magistrates found no evidence that he had anything to do with the girl's death.

According to the prosecutor's office - although the investigation is in its initial stages, there is evidence against him. However, they admit that it is possible that his charges could be changed.