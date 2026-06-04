Stoyan Mavrodiev detained in Belgrade

Stoyan Mavrodiev has been detained in Belgrade for 18 days, NOVA sources reported. He had previously been in the UAE.

We recall that the former executive director of the Bulgarian Development Bank is being investigated for granting a loan of 150 million leva to companies linked to businessman Rumen Gaitanski, known by his nickname Wolf. Ivan Georgiev, a representative of the company that embezzled the money, has also been implicated as a defendant in this case. He is currently free on bail of 50 thousand leva. Rumen Gaitanski was also released from custody for 250 thousand leva.

The prosecutor's office accuses Mavrodiev of embezzlement, and he has been missing since August 22, 2024.

The judges considered that there was a risk of absconding, since the accused was not found at the addresses where he was indicated to live on the territory of Bulgaria, despite his prolonged search and the fact that he was declared a national wanted person.

The collected data indicate that after businessman Rumen Gaitanski received 148.5 million leva through his company, he used part of the money to buy luxury cars. He transferred 30 million leva to another company, through which they paid debts to the Varna Thermal Power Plant. She is associated with Ahmed Dogan.

Who is Stoyan Mavrodiev

Stoyan Mavrodiev is a Bulgarian lawyer and financier, born in 1969 in Haskovo. He graduated in law from the University of National and World Economy. He was a member of parliament in the 41st National Assembly from GERB and a member of the Budget and Finance Committee. From 2010 to 2016, he was Chairman of the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC), and from 2017 to 2020, he was Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB). During his professional career, he held leadership positions in the financial sector and state administration. His name is associated with a number of public and political debates, including investigations related to the activities of the BDB.