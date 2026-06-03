Bulgarian police officer shot in the US

Two police officers were shot and a suspect in a crime was killed after an incident in New Jersey. Among them is a Bulgarian, American media report.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, when police officers from the Atlantic City police station were executing a court search warrant. Shooting broke out during the operation.

According to police information, one officer suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Among the injured is Bulgarian police sergeant Kristian Ivanov, who was seriously injured in the line of duty. He is now in stable condition, but he faces a long recovery.

In a statement, the city's mayor expressed sympathy for the injured police officers and their families, emphasizing the risks of the profession: that law enforcement officers face situations every day in which they may not return home.

A campaign was launched on the largest online platform for collecting donations for various causes, GoFundMe, in support of Sergeant Kristian Ivanov and his family. It states that in addition to his serious condition, the family will have to deal with medical expenses, travel, childcare and other unforeseen needs during recovery.

In a short time, over $66,000 has been raised, with the goal of $80,000.

Montana-born Hristiyan Ivanov has served in the Atlantic City police force since 2013, and was promoted to sergeant in 2023.