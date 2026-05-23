Vasil Mihaylov, who was detained last night, is already in prison in Sofia

Vasil Mihaylov, better known as the "prosecutor's son", has already been handed over to the General Directorate “Security” of the Ministry of Justice, because he has a valid sentence.

Early this morning he was taken to prison in Sofia, "Around the World and at Home" learned.

The General Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Corruption detained Vasil Mihaylov from Pernik shortly after 8:00 p.m. last night in the capital's "Svoboda" district.

The prosecutor's son was on the run from justice for over 10 months.