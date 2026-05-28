"After taking office, there were two weeks until his detention. The Directorate of the Criminal Investigation and Prevention of Organized Crime (GDBOP) worked extremely intensively. They were extremely close to capturing him and a little earlier, at the first opportunity, it was done. The work on the people who assisted him is yet to be completed. There is a lot of evidence that his father assisted him. I don't think that despite the close family relationship, it is permissible for a current magistrate to do such a thing.“

This comment was made to BNT by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev on the occasion of the capture of Vasil Mihaylov - who became known as the "prosecutor's son".