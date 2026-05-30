In Blagoevgrad: Investigation of a drug gang led from prison

A large-scale operation against an organized criminal group for drug trafficking and distribution is being conducted under the leadership of the District Prosecutor's Office - Blagoevgrad. According to investigators, the scheme operated in an organized manner. Its leader continued to control the group's activity, despite being in prison and serving a sentence for another crime, the District Prosecutor's Office reported, quoted by BNT.

The investigation has been ongoing for months. Witness statements have been collected, data from mobile operators have been analyzed, and addresses and properties used by the suspects have been checked, the state prosecution added.

Minutes before 4 a.m. on May 29, at the Kulata border checkpoint, at the exit to Greece, officers from the General Directorate of Drug Control and Prevention stopped a car for inspection. During the search of the car, a package with a brown powdery substance weighing about half a kilogram was found. The field drug test showed the presence of heroin.

After permission from the court, searches were also carried out at other addresses. Items and evidence were seized from there, which, according to investigators, are directly related to the group's activities.

Of particular interest to the investigation is the fact that the alleged leader of the criminal structure managed the actions of the participants from a place of imprisonment. According to the prosecutor's office, he continued to exercise control over the scheme despite the sentence imposed on him.

The work on the case continues. It is expected that several individuals will be charged in the coming days with participation in an organized criminal group, as well as possession and smuggling of narcotics.