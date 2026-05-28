A massive police operation is underway in Varna, offices of the Bulgarian Anti-Money Laundering Organization are being checked

A massive specialized police operation is currently underway in Varna, BLITZ reports. According to initial information, the entire resource of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the seaside capital has been mobilized on behalf of the Ukrainian corporation KUB, which in recent days has been at the center of a huge public and political scandal due to the felling of forest massifs and illegal construction in the area of \u200b\u200b“Baba Alino“, bordering the Nature Park “Golden Sands“.

The operation involves officers of the local structure of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau, Criminal Police, Economic Police, the gendarmerie, as well as the “Internal Security“ Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State National Security Agency. A heavily armed detention group is also on the ground.

At this moment, police teams, guarded by the gendarmerie, are in the building on “Bratya Shkorpil“ Str. in Varna, owned by the corporation, where offices and a restaurant are located.

According to unofficial information, searches and seizures of documents and electronic media are being carried out.

Sources familiar with the course of the operation claim that arrests are being prepared. It is expected that the actions of the investigators will affect not only individuals directly related to KUB, but also people who are suspected of having assisted the corporation's activities.

It is not excluded that among those being checked there will also be employees of the Ministry of Interior.

There is currently no official information from the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Interior. Meanwhile, today the topic caused a sharp political clash at the session of the Municipal Council in Varna.

Mayor Blagomir Kotsev stated that as early as 2024 the municipality began issuing finding protocols and orders to stop construction, denying the allegations that his administration had not taken action.