The Anti-Mafia Directorate found 900 cannabis plants in a cow farm in Dobrich

An excellently equipped greenhouse for the production of marijuana, disguised as a farm for raising cows, was broken up by officers of the Anti-Mafia Directorate - Dobrich. The specialized operation against the production and distribution of narcotics took place on May 28, 2026 in the village of Chelopechene, Kavarna municipality. The actions of the anti-mafia officers came under the direct supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Dobrich and in cooperation with specialists from the District Directorate for Food Safety (ODBH) - Dobrich, the press center of the Anti-Mafia Directorate reported.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the illegal greenhouse had high-tech systems for growing narcotic plants. The press center of the Ministry of Interior specified that "the greenhouse is well equipped – with special lighting, ventilation and air conditioning systems and devices for growing marijuana".

During the searches of the premises, the anti-mafia officers found a total of 620 hemp plants in various stages of growth, as well as another 300 ready-made seedlings. Nearly 4 kilograms of dry herbaceous mass, prepared for placing on the market, were also seized on site. Pre-trial proceedings were immediately initiated in the case, and the owner of the farm was detained in custody for up to 24 hours.

The inclusion of the ODRF - Dobrich in the operation was necessary due to the official status of the site, which according to documents is a cattle farm. However, the inspection by veterinarians has revealed shocking violations on the real farm.

The inspection by food safety experts proves that there is no dairying activity at all on the farm. Instead of real animal husbandry, the farm was used solely as a front for the illegal marijuana business. The cows on the site were left to their fate and were found in extremely poor physical condition. The Dobrich Animal Welfare Department has already issued mandatory regulations within its competence for the rescue of the animals.