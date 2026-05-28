Operation Hydra: Over 1,000 drug shipments seized, including those ordered by children (PHOTOS)

1,050 shipments of narcotics were seized. The consignment notes lacked a description of the goods. The shipments were sent from countries in Europe, through online e-commerce platforms, where possession of drugs is not absolutely prohibited. This was announced to journalists by Desislava Petrova - Deputy City Prosecutor of Sofia and spokesperson for the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, informs from "Focus".

The drugs were in the form of vapes, candies, lollipops, cookies and grass.

According to her, there are cases in which the deliveries were made by children.

The actions are part of Operation "Hydra", which is a response to the avalanche-like increase in drug trafficking through online platforms. "In a period of about 12-13 days, employees from the "Fighting Drug Trafficking" department at the Sofia Customs Territorial Directorate have discovered these 1,000 shipments in various courier and forwarding companies," emphasized the deputy director of the "Customs" Agency Stefan Bakalov.

He warned that all shipments ordered through online platforms are checked by customs and police authorities. "Any shipment containing narcotics will not be allowed on the market", Bakalov said.

At this stage, no persons have been detained. The investigations are under the supervision and management of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.