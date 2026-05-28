A man shot himself during a check of the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse, a police officer was also injured

The District Prosecutor's Office in Ruse is investigating an incident in the area of the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse, in which a man died. This was announced by the Deputy District Prosecutor of Ruse and spokesman for the District Prosecutor's Office in the city, Miroslav Marinov, quoted by BTA.

The incident occurred yesterday evening. A team of border police officers stopped at around 6:00 p.m. to check a passenger car with a Bulgarian license plate. The car was driven by 37-year-old E.D., and 61-year-old T.D. was also traveling in it. The uniformed officers asked the two men to provide their personal documents and those of the vehicle, as well as to provide access to their belongings.

T.D. got out of the vehicle, opened the luggage compartment and showed his personal belongings. The border police officers saw that there was an object in his bag that looked like a short firearm. They tried to isolate T.D. away from the vehicle and deprive him of access to his belongings. When he resisted, he managed to take the weapon, fire a shot and shoot himself in the head. As a result, he died.

One of the border police officers was also injured in the shooting, who sustained injuries to his hand.

An investigation was immediately launched into the case by an investigator at the Regional Investigation Department in Ruse under the supervision and leadership of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Marinov explained that a number of investigative actions were carried out – inspection and search of the vehicle and the scene of the incident, all identified witnesses were questioned, and expert reports were ordered.