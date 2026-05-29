Deputy Director of the Customs Agency: Drug market targets children with gummy bears and lollipops

Customs officers detained over 1,000 shipments of narcotics in various forms, delivered online for personal use. As part of the operation, over 10 inspections were carried out in the offices and terminals of all express courier companies.

“The drug market is digitalized and the other main emphasis is the fragmentation of deliveries through the so-called online platforms. Nowadays, the drug market cannot remain aloof from the highly globalized and digitalized world“, he said in “This Morning“ Stefan Bakalov, Deputy Director of the Customs Agency.

According to him, the trend with the so-called gummy bears, in which narcotic substances are inserted, is very popular.

„In some of the shipments we noticed different types of these gummy bears, as well as lollipops. In general, they are trying to get closer to the children. On the one hand, through the method of delivery via Telegram and on the other – with the type of narcotic substances, putting them in various goods that children have recognized since early childhood“, Bakalov explained.

He stated that without the help of shipping companies and large operators, it would be difficult to control this wave that is flooding Bulgaria.

“The internal control that they carry out through their security systems manages to help us in some of the situations, but this is not enough. We will certainly turn to these operators to provide full information to their systems so that this avalanche-like threat can be neutralized“, Bakalov said.

He warned that it is possible that at some point things could get out of control with all kinds of drugs that are aimed at children and teenagers.

In this regard, the “Customs“ Agency provides for a set of measures related to working with operators and the implementation of new technologies. Analytical software has been developed that, with the help of artificial intelligence, detects such shipments.

„There is an increase in the detention of drug shipments by artificial intelligence“, he specified.

„Prices vary between 100, 200 and 300 euros for this type of delivery of a shipment with 30 to 50 grams of various types of narcotics. The range of narcotics that we found is very rich“, said the deputy director of the „Customs“ Agency.

„In a hectic society, some parents certainly fail to monitor what exactly is happening with children, which is a serious problem. Each situation with each child is different and it is difficult to generalize. "We try to carry out preventive campaigns with children. They are curious and always seek to experience and experience for themselves something that is being discussed in their circles," Bakalov pointed out.