17-year-old attacks mayor with shovel

A 17-year-old youth has been detained for attacking the mayor of the Montana village of Virove. The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on May 31, police said.

The mayor of the village, Valentin Kolov, was hit with a shovel after a conflict related to loud music. A little earlier, celebrants in the village were listening to loud music, which was reported to the police. A police team arrived on the scene and warned those present to turn down the music.

According to initial information, the 17-year-old youth thought that the signal was filed by the mayor of the village and a little later attacked him with a shovel. Valentin Kolov was admitted for treatment at the “Dr. Stamen Iliev” Hospital in Montana. He told our team that he did not know the reason why he became a victim of the attack. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the 56-year-old mayor lost consciousness as a result of a blow with a shovel to the right eye.

Employees of the Regional Directorate in Montana continue to work on the case. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for causing moderate bodily harm to an official.