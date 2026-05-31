Large-scale police operation against drug distribution in Blagoevgrad

A large-scale specialized police operation was carried out last night in Blagoevgrad.

The operation covered various areas of the city, including central streets, the city center and residential neighborhoods.

Police patrols were deployed at key locations.

As part of the operation, numerous checks were carried out on young people and citizens with suspicious behavior, with law enforcement officers monitoring the possession and distribution of narcotics, as well as other violations of the law.

A special emphasis during the operation was placed on night clubs in Blagoevgrad. Checks were carried out both in the clubs themselves and on their security personnel. According to information from BNT, some of the security guards have come into the sights of the investigating authorities due to suspicions that they are related to the distribution of narcotics.

The Ministry of Interior is currently not releasing official data on the number of people checked, the acts drawn up or the possible detainees.