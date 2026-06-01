Another hearing in the "Debora" case

Another hearing of the Plovdiv District Court in the "Debora" case. The defendant is Debora Mihaylova's former boyfriend - Georgi Georgiev. The trial phase in the case of violence has been going on for nearly three years.

This was summarized by BNT.



The District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora filed three charges against Georgi Georgiev - for threatening to kill, forcibly cutting off part of the victim's hair and 18 cuts inflicted with a mock knife. After the case caught public attention, Stara Zagora doctors refused to prepare a forensic medical examination of Debora to determine the extent of the bodily injury.

In November 2023, the prosecutor's office completed the investigation. A month later, the indictment against Georgiev was filed in court, but all the magistrates in Stara Zagora recused themselves and refused to hear the case. Therefore, it is being heard in the Plovdiv District Court.