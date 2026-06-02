The case against Stanimir Hasardjiev for fornication and violence continues

The case against Stanimir Hasardjiev is expected to continue today in the Sofia District Court.

Three more people are defendants together with him - actor Rosen Belov, Greek model Anastasios Mihaylidis and former legionnaire Simeon Dryanovski. They are accused of coercion, sexual crimes and drug possession.

In early May, during the pre-trial hearing in the case, the court released Stanimir Hasardjiev on 60 thousand euros of bail, and the Greek model Anastasios Mihaylidis – against 10 thousand euros.

According to the prosecutor's office, the charges against the group include coercion, sexual assault with the use of force and threat, as well as possession of various types of narcotics, including GHB - a substance associated with the commission of such crimes.

The investigation is also underway for the distribution of pornographic materials, intentional infection with venereal diseases, as well as illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. Hasardjiev and the other three defendants were detained in December last year after a 20-year-old boy filed a complaint that he was forcibly held in Hasardjiev's home.