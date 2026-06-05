The capital's "Hristo Botev" district dawned under a police blockade - a large-scale specialized police operation by the State Department of Internal Affairs against drug distribution has been launched since early this morning. So far, 11 people have been detained - major drug dealers and large quantities of narcotics have been seized. Arrests and procedural and investigative actions are currently underway at various addresses.
The capital's "Hristo Botev" district dawned under a police blockade
11 people have been detained so far
Jun 5, 2026 08:20 51