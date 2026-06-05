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The capital's "Hristo Botev" district dawned under a police blockade

The capital's "Hristo Botev" district dawned under a police blockade

11 people have been detained so far

Jun 5, 2026 08:20 51

The capital's "Hristo Botev" district dawned under a police blockade - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

The capital's "Hristo Botev" district dawned under a police blockade - a large-scale specialized police operation by the State Department of Internal Affairs against drug distribution has been launched since early this morning. So far, 11 people have been detained - major drug dealers and large quantities of narcotics have been seized. Arrests and procedural and investigative actions are currently underway at various addresses.


Bulgaria