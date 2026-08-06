The Fentanyl Raid in Bulgaria: What We Know About the Case OVERVIEW

The crackdown on fentanyl in Bulgaria: What we know (48 characters)

The General Directorate of the Bulgarian Drug Control Service (GDBOP) has broken up the first high-tech laboratory for the deadly drug in our country – details about the operation, arrests, scheme and risks of crisis

The officers of the General Directorate of the Bulgarian Drug Control Service (GDBOP) have achieved unprecedented success after neutralizing an organized crime group and, for the first time in the country's history, documented and liquidated an operating laboratory for the production of fentanyl. The base, which supplied the entire drug market in our country with the most dangerous synthetic opiate, was broken up in a large-scale tactical operation. However, the proven domestic production illuminated frightening realities and brought to the fore enormous threats to national security and public health.

Here is the complete and summarized information on the case as of 4:06 a.m. on August 6, 2026.

Chronology of the investigation and the action

The operational work to neutralize the network started in April 2026, the investigators reported, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio (bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/512059/imotat-s-laboratoriyata-za-fentanil-e-sobstvenost-na-selskostopanskata-akademiya). The traces of the criminal group were initially detected by anti-mafia agents in Ruse, who intercepted data on the illegal activity and reported it to the prosecutor's office.

Within the four-month investigation, law enforcement agencies carried out several controlled transactions, including for half a kilogram of the substance, in order to reach the top of the pyramid. On August 4, 2026, the final phase of the operation was launched on the outskirts of the capital's "Faculty" district (in the direction of the "Filipovtsi" district). Three of the manufacturers were caught red-handed while the factory was operating at full capacity, and 6 kilograms of ready-to-distribute fentanyl were found in their car.

Who are the detainees and what was seized?

So far, the number of arrested persons has reached 10 people. Among them are the three "cooks" of the drugs and seven key dealers in the chain. The main participants are criminally active individuals between the ages of 42 and 53, with records mainly for drug crimes.

During the subsequent searches of the homes of the detainees, the anti-mafia officers found:

Close to €350,000 in cash;

Illegal Firearm;

Crypto wallets with significant digital funds used for customer payments.

According to the investigation published by Nova TV (nova.bg/news/view/2026/08/05/546646/10-za-zadarzhanite-pri-akciyata-sreshtu-proizvodstvo-na-fentanil-antimafiotite-otkrili-350-hil-evro-i-kriptoportfejl), one of the masters of the synthetic drug has learned to synthesize it entirely through mobile and internet applications.

Lab capacity and market effect

According to initial estimates by the Ministry of Interior, the broken core produced a shocking between 6 and 10 kilograms of fentanyl per day. For comparison, this amount is equivalent to everything seized by the police and customs in the last year and a half. The pure drug was diluted by dealers and colored (for example, red to resemble heroin) according to the buyers' requirements.

The acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, told the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1179116-ot-tazi-baza-e-proizlizal-tseliyat-fentanil-koyto-se-e-razprostranyaval-na-teri) that literally all the fentanyl on the Bulgarian market came from here. The liquidation of the base is expected to lead to an immediate shortage in the market and mass abstinence among drug addicts.

The scandal with the ownership of the property

The initial information from the Ministry of Interior indicated that the high-tech drug laboratory was housed in a building owned by the Sofia Municipality. This caused a quick reaction and a categorical denial from the mayor's administration.

An official position, quoted by bTV Novinite (btvnovinite.bg/bulgaria/rast-na-delata-za-fentanil-prokuraturata-otchita-15-poveche-proizvodstva-za-smartonosnija-narkotik.html), clarifies that the nearly 60-acre plot of land and the old buildings are actually owned by the Agricultural Academy at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food. The property was legally leased in June 2024 for a period of 5 years for agricultural activities. The tenant has violated the terms of the contract by using the premises for criminal purposes.

Why was the operation extremely dangerous?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that is between 50 and 100 times stronger than morphine. Since a minimal amount of the powder or its vapors can be instantly lethal upon inhalation or contact, the operation was carried out under the strictest safety measures.

The area was completely cordoned off, and the GDBOP officers attacked the site wearing special protective clothing and gas masks. Emergency ambulances were also deployed to the scene. Medical experts warn that an overdose blocks the respiratory center in the brain in a matter of minutes. Because of this, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office reported a 15% increase in cases related to fentanyl, noting a dangerous trend for the drug to enter our country as a cheap substitute.

Analysis of the risks of a fentanyl crisis in Bulgaria

Until now, it was believed that fentanyl enters our country mainly through illegal import or through theft from medical facilities. However, proven large-scale domestic production completely changes the rules of the game and carries several critical risks for the country:

Mass deaths due to dosing errors: Because street dealers mix fentanyl with other substances (heroin, cocaine or amphetamines), users often don't know what they are taking. The lethal dose is as little as 2 milligrams - the size of a few grains of salt.

Because street dealers mix fentanyl with other substances (heroin, cocaine or amphetamines), users often don't know what they are taking. The lethal dose is as little as 2 milligrams - the size of a few grains of salt. Wave of severe withdrawal and shortage: Liquidating the base will lead to an immediate drying up of the market. Due to the extremely high addiction to opiate, a serious crisis among addicts is expected, which could cause a spike in domestic crime.

Liquidating the base will lead to an immediate drying up of the market. Due to the extremely high addiction to opiate, a serious crisis among addicts is expected, which could cause a spike in domestic crime. Explosion of “digital cooking“: The fact that one of the detainees learned to synthesize drugs entirely through Internet applications shows technological accessibility. This hides the risk of the emergence of new, smaller “garage“ laboratories.

Urgent legislative and preventive measures

Law enforcement agencies and legislators recognize that the current regulatory framework lags behind the dynamics of synthetic drugs. The blow received personal congratulations from Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who emphasized that the fight against the spread of drugs remains a top priority for the state. Several urgent steps are on the agenda:

Individual criminalization of precursors and analogues: Traffickers often change a single molecule of the chemical composition to circumvent the list of prohibited substances. A rapid legal mechanism for the automatic banning of fentanyl analogues is called for.

Traffickers often change a single molecule of the chemical composition to circumvent the list of prohibited substances. A rapid legal mechanism for the automatic banning of fentanyl analogues is called for. Dramatically Tightening Trafficking Penalties: Legal changes to the Criminal Code are being discussed that would equate fentanyl production to crimes against national security with maximum sentences.

Legal changes to the Criminal Code are being discussed that would equate fentanyl production to crimes against national security with maximum sentences. Intensified substance controls: Fentanyl precursors are often disguised as legal chemicals for industry or veterinary medicine, which requires tightening import regimes.

Fentanyl precursors are often disguised as legal chemicals for industry or veterinary medicine, which requires tightening import regimes. Naloxone for emergency teams and patrols: Every police patrol and ambulance in the country must have a nasal spray with Naloxone - an antidote that instantly blocks the effect of opiates and saves lives in case of overdose.

Every police patrol and ambulance in the country must have a nasal spray with Naloxone - an antidote that instantly blocks the effect of opiates and saves lives in case of overdose. Test strips and school prevention: Experts insist on distributing test strips to detect fentanyl in street drugs and changing school campaigns with modern lectures showing the real risk of a fatal outcome even with the first attempt.

Time for radical change

The dismantling of the laboratory in the “Faculty“ is a historic victory for the GDBOP, but also a final warning signal for the state. Bulgaria is no longer just a transit point, but a producer of the most dangerous drug in the world. Whether this strike will remain an isolated success or kickstart a large-scale national strategy to save a generation depends on the speed of the institutions, because in the battle with fentanyl, every minute of delay is measured in human lives.