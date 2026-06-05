An active juror in Burgas was arrested for dozens of frauds

An active juror from the Burgas District Court has been detained for up to 72 hours by order of the District Prosecutor's Office. Charges have been brought against him, and according to the data collected so far, he is involved in committing dozens of document frauds.

The authorities also revealed how the scheme went. "The man, through a widely used advertising campaign on the Internet, promoted himself as a highly educated person, specialized in a number of international universities, with skills in bank lending. He also presented himself as a magistrate, which could lead to some direction in a given case. In this direction, many trust relationships were established, based on the Internet and telephone communication. He avoids personal contact, uses emotional manipulation, sensitive information and personal documents are transferred to resolve certain issues," said Assen Fortunov, head of the "Economic Police" department at the Regional Directorate.

As a result of all this, requests and transfers of certain amounts begin - initially small, between 300 and 600 euros, and then amounts of 100,000 and 120,000 euros. Numerous loans have been withdrawn, some of the people are holders of 21 loans, worth about 50,000 euros.

There are 10 people who have suffered from the fraud at this time. Data collection continues and it is assumed that there will be many more victims.

Procedural and investigative actions have been carried out at two addresses, numerous computer configurations, telephones and a bunch of other personal documents and data have been found. The bank accounts belonged to socially disadvantaged and homeless people.