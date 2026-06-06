Half a kilogram of cannabis was found in a cache near a kindergarten in Vratsa

The police in Vratsa found nearly half a kilogram of cannabis hidden in a cache near the fence of a kindergarten, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The discovery was made after an inspection carried out yesterday at around 6:30 p.m. The uniformed officers found a minor boy in whose possession a plastic bag with about 2 grams of a white powdery substance was found. According to the young man, the substance was amphetamine.

During the subsequent conversations, the boy told the law enforcement officers that he was keeping cannabis in a previously constructed cache near the fence of a kindergarten. The specified location was located in close proximity to the location of the inspection.

During the search, the police found two adapted caches in which about 500 grams of dry leaf mass were hidden. During the field drug test, the substance reacted to cannabis. Two electronic scales were also found at the scene.

The minor was detained for up to 24 hours at the Vratsa Regional Office. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the materials have been reported to the prosecutor on duty.