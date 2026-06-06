Sergeant Hristiyan Ivanov, who was shot during a search in the US, is recovering and is now speaking

Bulgarian Hristiyan Ivanov, who works as a police officer in the US and was shot during a police operation in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is now in stable condition.

He is recovering peacefully and can now speak, the Bulgarian American Police Association reported, citing information from the sergeant's family.

The incident occurred on June 2 at around 3:00 p.m. local time, while law enforcement officers were executing a search warrant. Ivanov, who is a sergeant in a specialized police unit, was injured during a shootout with a suspect. A second police officer was also injured in the incident, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The injured officers were transported to the Atlanticacare Regional Medical Center. Hristiyan Ivanov's condition was critical and he was admitted to the operating room.

The relatives of Hristiyan Ivanov expressed their sincere gratitude for the support from the entire Bulgarian community, the Bulgarian American Police Association said.

"We truly have no words to express how infinitely grateful we are to all Bulgarians here and in Bulgaria for the support they have provided. It is indescribable!“, they said.