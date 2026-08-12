A man was kidnapped from a parking lot in Dupnitsa, then beaten with a rubber baton

The Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office is investigating a case of kidnapping and beating of a 20-year-old man in Dupnitsa. The proceedings are being conducted by the city's Territorial Department for Unlawful Deprivation of Liberty, the state prosecution announced.

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 10. According to investigators, at around 02:00, the young man was in a parking lot in the area of the “Bonchuk“ stadium when he was kidnapped.

He was then taken to another parking lot in Dupnitsa, where he was beaten. The violence continued in another place - the victim was taken to a house and held there against his will. According to the prosecutor's office, he was also beaten with a rubber baton.

In the investigation carried out so far, evidence has been collected for the alleged participation of the 26-year-old man in the crime.

The supervising prosecutor has brought the man as a defendant and ordered his detention for up to 72 hours. The state prosecution is about to request the court to permanently arrest the 26-year-old. The investigation into the case is ongoing.