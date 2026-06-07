A 26-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a young woman near the Kotla village of Mokren

The police in Sliven have detained a 26-year-old man from the village of Padarevo in connection with a serious criminal offense, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

A report of a woman's body found in the area of the I-7 road, near the intersection of "Petolachkata" near the village of Mokren, was received on June 5 shortly after 7:00 p.m. The District Prosecutor's Office in Sliven was immediately notified.

Procedural and investigative actions were carried out on the case by officers of the "Criminal Police" sector at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – Sliven with the assistance of a team from the General Directorate of the “National Police“.

During the investigation, a 26-year-old man was detained, criminally charged with theft, the police told BTA. It was established that the victim is a 31-year-old woman from Yambol.

The work on the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.