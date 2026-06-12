4,000 doses of laughing gas were found in Varna

4,000 doses of laughing gas were found in a specialized police operation in Varna. A 26-year-old man was detained in the case, who was distributing laughing gas among adults in the city.

Tsvetan Pirovski, director of the Ministry of Interior's Varna Regional Office: “With a fairly good standard of living, we have data that he has been doing this for years. He earns 30 euros from one euro when selling it. With our colleagues from the regional directorate and the district administrations, we have planned large-scale police operations in all establishments, in order to counteract the sale of alcohol, laughing gas, and drugs to minors.”

Nevena Ilieva, administrative head of the Varna District Prosecutor's Office: “The work on the case will continue, as it is likely that more persons to whom he made this sale will be identified.”