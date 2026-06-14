A case of a brutal beating, lasting a month, of a 5-year-old child in Montana is being investigated

A five-year-old child from the village of Baurene, Vratsa District, was admitted to the Montana Emergency Medical Center on Saturday for treatment with bodily injury - hematomas and bruises on the face, arms and legs, the Montana Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

A report about this was filed by a doctor on duty at the emergency center. An investigation was immediately launched, which established that from May 15 to June 13, the child was beaten in conditions of domestic violence in the village of Novachene, Sofia region, where he resided.

A witness was questioned in the case and pre-trial proceedings were initiated under Article 131 of the Criminal Code. The case was reported to a prosecutor on duty at the Montana Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The Montana Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior told BTA that since the beginning of this year, 17 pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the region under the Domestic Violence Protection Act, of which 10 are for bodily harm, four - for threats of murder and two - for failure to comply with a court order for protection. Last year, 56 pre-trial proceedings were initiated in Montana for crimes committed in conditions of domestic violence. In 30 of the cases, there were cases of bodily harm, 15 were threats, seven were non-compliance with protection orders, one was a repeated non-compliance with a protection order. There was also one case of forcible deprivation of liberty, the police department specified.